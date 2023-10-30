Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
