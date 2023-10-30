Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.82. 61,099,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $628.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

