Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

