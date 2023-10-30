Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$440.83 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 7.0082873 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parex Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
