Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

