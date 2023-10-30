Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
