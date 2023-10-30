Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.35. 308,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

