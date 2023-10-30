Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,934. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.