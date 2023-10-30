Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,377,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,958,043. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

