Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,915. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

