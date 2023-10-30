OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $35.46. 5,432,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,056,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

