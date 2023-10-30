OLD Republic International Corp Has $78.74 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 164,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 934,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,340. The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

