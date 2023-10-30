Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ODC stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $408.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $846,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

