Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 1.02% of Northwest Natural worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

