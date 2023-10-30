Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 343,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

