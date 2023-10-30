Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Neonode Price Performance

NEON stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Investor AB raised its holdings in Neonode by 821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

