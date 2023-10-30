Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Neonode Price Performance
NEON stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
