Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
