NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($3.99).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

About NatWest Group

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 179.65 ($2.20) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.