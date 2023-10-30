NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($3.99).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
