National Bankshares Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$117.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$119.63.

TSE PBH opened at C$89.55 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.66646 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

