Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NYSE:MLI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

