Morgan Stanley Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chemours

Chemours Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. 510,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.