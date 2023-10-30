Morgan Stanley Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $68.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

CTSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 386,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,544. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 131,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

