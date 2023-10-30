MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,758,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $416.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average is $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

