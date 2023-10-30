Mizuho Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $485.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.57 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average of $475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

