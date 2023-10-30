Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $263.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

