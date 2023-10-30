Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

