MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

