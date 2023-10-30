Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $3,714,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 65,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,658 shares of company stock worth $1,509,563. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

