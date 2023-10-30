Maven Securities LTD Buys 46,430 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,809. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. 497,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,231. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

