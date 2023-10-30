MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $283.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.01.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.