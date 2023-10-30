MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $283.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

