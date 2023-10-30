Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MARPS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.