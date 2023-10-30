ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 395,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.