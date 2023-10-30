MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.80.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.39 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1342836 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.