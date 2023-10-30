Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $556,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.