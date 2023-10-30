Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

GLW stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

