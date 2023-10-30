Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

