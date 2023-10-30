Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 189 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $261.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

