Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

