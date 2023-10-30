Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 228 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,192,000 after buying an additional 196,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

