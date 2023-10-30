Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,804 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.15. 216,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,455. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

