Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

