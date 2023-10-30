Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,857 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,412. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

