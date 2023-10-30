Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

SNOW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.98. 504,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

