Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,542 shares of company stock worth $88,673,763. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.63. 1,388,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,373. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

