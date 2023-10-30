Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.1% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $780.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.