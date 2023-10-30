Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,395. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

