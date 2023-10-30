KeyCorp Downgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $431.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 122.2% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

