iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $86,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.95. 520,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.