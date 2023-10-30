Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $347.57. 23,567,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,742,559. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.