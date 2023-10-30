International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.40 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
