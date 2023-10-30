International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.40 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.