IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.47. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

